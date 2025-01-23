Formula One Drivers Face New Sanctions For Swearing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Formula One drivers face the possibility of fines or points deductions after the FIA introduced new guidelines to punish swearing or other sporting violations.

An initial tightening of the rules in 2024 was criticised by a number of F1 drivers, notably four-time world champion Max Verstappen, but the FIA, the sport's governing body, has decided to go further.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, the FIA defined misconduct as "the general use of language (written or verbal), gesture and/or sign that is offensive, insulting, coarse, rude or abusive and might reasonably be expected or be perceived to be coarse or rude or to cause offence, humiliation or to be inappropriate".

It also included "assaulting (elbowing, kicking, punching, hitting, etc.)", and "incitement to do any of the above".

A scale of sanctions has been revealed with fines ranging from 10,000 to 15,000 euros for a first offence, from 20,000 to 30,000 euros for a repeat offence and 30,000 to 45,000 euros for a further offence.

But these amounts will be multiplied by four for Formula One drivers, by three for those competing in rally (WRC) or endurance (WEC) and by two for participants in regional championships.

Last season, Verstappen was ordered to do some community service for swearing in a press conference while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fined 10,000 euros for a similar offence.

Neither sanction was well received by the drivers who also criticised certain statements by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"When it comes to swearing, there is a difference between a swear word intended to insult others and more casual swear words, such as those one might use when talking about bad weather, an inanimate object such as a Formula 1 car, or a driving situation", the drivers wrote in an open letter at the beginning of November.

"We urge the FIA president to also consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise."

"Furthermore, our members are adults. They do not need to be given instructions via the media, about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery or underpants," they added.

The Formula One season kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 16 while the WRC gets underway later on Thursday with the Monte Carlo Rally.