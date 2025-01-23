Automotivemastermind Introduces Acquire, A Data-Driven Product Within The Mastermind Platform, To Help Dealers Capture Customers And Grow Market Share

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- automotiveMastermind , the automotive industry's trusted data and provider, has unveiled a new that uses the industry's most accurate and comprehensive data to identify prospects. This new product, Acquire, helps dealers grow share by reaching new audiences – those who are outside their database and also likely to buy a vehicle – within offers through an easy-to-use interface.

Powered by Mastermind's Actionable IntelligenceTM, Acquire uses data sources such as Polk Audiences from S&P Global Mobility, which also includes auto finance related audiences, to identify and inform different audience types. It then visualizes these opportunities within an interactive Opportunity Map organized by ZIP code. Once identified, audiences are moved through an automated, multi-month direct outreach campaign.

"Acquire quickly and easily provides dealers with a complete view of their local market via the Opportunity Map," said automotiveMastermind Vice President of Product Bill Egan. "Dealers now have greater control over which neighborhoods and audiences to address, along with the ability to exclude ZIP codes and to customize the marketing across different campaign types and franchises to most effectively grow their business."

Acquire improves sales teams' productivity by providing the flexibility to create more strategic campaigns and messaging. It does this with newly designed templates and the ability to provide specialized offers featuring a hero vehicle, personalized discounts and a specific call to action.

automotiveMastermind will feature the new Acquire product at NADA Show in New Orleans at booth #3535, January 24-26, 2025.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, is the automotive industry's trusted data and technology provider, driving value through Actionable IntelligenceTM and personalized experiences. The organization's proprietary Mastermind solution uses the power of predictive analytics to enable retailers to connect with buyers and deliver an exceptional purchasing experience. Through a combination of behavioral predictive analytics, targeted marketing outreach, and expert consulting, Mastermind empowers dealers and OEMs to deliver automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights. automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City.

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

