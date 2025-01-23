Vanguard Attorneys Announces Its Partnership With The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two Tampa organizations partner with a shared commitment to excellence, community, and a winning mindset.

- Karina Perez Ilić, Managing AttorneyTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vanguard Attorneys, a personal injury law firm known for its relentless pursuit of justice , is thrilled to align with Tampa Bay Sun Club, a team that embodies the spirit of competition, teamwork, and determination. Together, this partnership represents more than just a collaboration-it's a celebration of perseverance and the drive to win both on the field and in the courtroom.“Our firm and the Tampa Bay Sun share a philosophy that success comes from hard work, dedication, and a refusal to back down.” said Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney at Vanguard Attorneys.“This partnership allows us to support a team that inspires our community and exemplifies the values we champion every day in the pursuit of justice.”Vanguard Attorneys and the Tampa Bay Sun Football Club are further united by their commitment to elevating the Tampa community and fostering a spirit of teamwork and resilience. The Sun kick off the 2024-2025 USL Super League regular season on February 8. Fans across the Tampa Bay community and beyond will see the Vanguard Attorneys logo featured on the back of the inaugural home and away kits.“We look forward to cheering on the Sun this season. We have their backs just like we have the backs of our community and clients when fighting for justice on their behalf.” - Karina Perez IlićAbout Tampa Bay Sun FC: Tampa Bay Sun Football Club is the first professional women's soccer team in Tampa, Florida. The Sun light up the pitch, playing their home games in a stunning newly-renovated riverfront stadium situated along Hillsborough River in Downtown Tampa. Joining the USL Super League's historic inaugural season, the Tampa Bay Sun FC is one of eight initial markets paving the way for a national expansion of first-division professional women's soccer. For more information please visit: TampaBaySunFCAbout Vanguard Attorneys: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents , truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live in prosper and grow. Se habla español .

