Next-Generation Display Market To Surpass USD 534.9 Million By 2032, Driven By Tech Advancements & Immersive Demand.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Next Generation Display Size & Growth Report

The Next-Generation Display Market is growing rapidly, driven by ongoing technological advancements reshaping the display landscape.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Next Generation Display Market size was USD 216.01 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 534.9 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Growing Demand for Advanced Display TechnologiesThe next-generation display market is the demand for superior user experiences. OLED technology seems to take on the lead due to its high-quality visual performance, deep blacks, and bright colors. OLEDs, for instance, are rarely absent in high-end devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and shipments of OLED TVs have risen 38% in 2023. Another sector building those drives is the AR/VR market with equipment like the HTC Vive Pro 2, which continues to offer users immersive visual experiences with high resolutions. In addition, mini-LED technology is becoming more popular for creating ultra-thin screens with improved local dimming that will enhance devices, like the Apple MacBook Pro.Get a Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd (China)- Corning Incorporated (U.S.)- FlexEnable Limited (U.K.)- Kateeva (U.S.)- Sony Corporation (Japan)- Pioneer Corporation (Japan)- Samsung (South Korea)- RITEK CORPORATION (Taiwan)- SHARP CORPORATION (Japan)- OSRAM GmbH (Germany)- LG Display Co Ltd (South Korea).- Panasonic Corporation Co Ltd (Japan)- Japan Display Inc (Japan)- AUO Corporation (Taiwan)- WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. (Taiwan)- WINSTAR Display Co. Ltd. (China)- Visionox Company (China)- Innolux Corporation (Taiwan)- RAYSTAR OPTRONICS INC (Taiwan)- Plessey (U.K.)Segment AnalysisBy Display TechnologyLCD (Liquid Crystal Display) technology dominates the market, accounting for around 63% of the total share. This dominance is attributed to its established manufacturing processes, cost-effectiveness, and versatility across various applications, from televisions to smartphones. LCD's widespread availability and affordability have made it the go-to display technology in the consumer electronics market.OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) technology is the fastest-growing segment, with a projected CAGR of around 11.3.%. OLED is gaining momentum due to its superior image quality, offering deeper blacks, brighter colors, and more vibrant displays. It has seen increasing adoption in high-end smartphones and televisions, with advancements such as foldable OLED screens opening new design possibilities for device manufacturers.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @By ApplicationThe consumer electronics segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rapid technological advancements, increasing disposable income, and the growing demand for cutting-edge products. Consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and wearables, are incorporating next-generation displays to meet consumers' desire for better features and improved user experiences. This trend is particularly evident in the high-end smartphone market, where consumers are seeking devices with superior displays for a more immersive multimedia experience.Regional DevelopmentThe Asia Pacific region currently leads the next-generation display market, holding over 50% of the global market share in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the region's strong electronics manufacturing base, particularly in countries like China, South Korea, and Vietnam, which have well-established infrastructure and expertise in display technologies. Tech giants like Samsung and LG in South Korea, and BOE Technology Group in China, are major contributors to the growth of the next-generation display market in the region.North America, holding around 30% of the global next-generation display market, is another key region driving the growth of advanced display technologies. The region's early adoption of new technologies, high disposable income, and demand for premium consumer electronics contribute significantly to market expansion. Major tech companies like Apple, Samsung (US subsidiary), and Google are at the forefront of integrating next-generation displays into their products.Recent Developments-In March 2024, BOE and Meta (formerly Facebook) announced a partnership to develop next-generation VR displays specifically designed for Metaverse applications. This collaboration will focus on creating cutting-edge displays that enhance the immersive experiences of VR devices, which are integral to the Metaverse.-In April 2024, Samsung unveiled Eco-Friendly QD-OLED Displays, which offer improved energy efficiency and a reduced environmental impact. Combining OLED technology with Quantum Dots, these displays deliver superior picture quality while consuming 25% less energy compared to traditional OLED displays.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Biosensors Market Segmentation, by IngredientsChapter 8. Biosensors Market Segmentation, by Display TechnologyChapter 9. Biosensors Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued...Purchase Single User PDF of Biosensors Market Forecast Report @

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 415-230-0044

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.