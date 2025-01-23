Care Health Insurance introduces customers to the future of Health Insurance: Launches Ultimate Care

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India

Heralds a new era of innovative, consumer centric features & benefits that maximize value for policyholder Policyholders can avail benefits like MoneyBack, Loyalty Boost, Wellness Discount, Infinity Bonus and more Care Insurance , one of the leading Health Insurers of India, has announced the launch of Ultimate Care, a ground-breaking health insurance designed to set new benchmarks in health coverage. Ultimate Care combines extensive benefits tailored to address unforeseen medical emergencies and rewards you for staying healthy.

Ultimate Care offers extensive health coverage, including the MoneyBack feature, where policyholders will get rewarded for staying healthy. The company will refund first year's base premium after every 5 claim free years. It's Loyalty Boost provides additional Sum Insured (SI) which is equivalent to first policy year's SI after 7 claim free years, while Infinity Bonus benefit doesn't limit the cumulative bonus, providing a 100% bonus of SI every year, irrespective of claims made – unlimited times with continuous policy renewal. Additionally, the plan provides Wellness Discount which enables policyholders to enjoy up to 30% discount on renewal premium with the healthy days program.



Commenting on the launch, Ajay Shah, Head – Distribution, Care Health Insurance , said,“In the healthcare landscape of today, it is essential to provide customers with a comprehensive and robust financial security that addresses unforeseen medical exigencies while also encouraging a proactive approach to health and wellness. With Ultimate Care, we aim to establish a new standard in delivering unmatched financial health protection by enabling customers to prioritize their health and well-being first, thereby providing them the peace of mind they deserve.”



The policy introduces additional benefits designed to provide maximum value to policyholders. Welcome Discount that gives up to 30% discount on premium for new policyholders; Tenure Multiplier that combines annual Sum Insured of multi-year policy for a single claim in a policy tenure; MediVouchers for ease of out-of-pocket expenses with two pharmacy vouchers worth Rs 250 each, provided upon the first policy renewal.



About Care Health Insurance

Care Health Insurance is a specialized health insurer offering products in the retail segment for Health Insurance, Top-up Coverage, Personal Accident, Maternity, International Travel Insurance and Critical Illness along with Group Health Insurance and Group Personal Accident Insurance for Corporates, Micro Insurance Products for the Rural Market and a Comprehensive Set of Wellness Services. With its operating philosophy being based on the principal tenet of 'consumer-centricity', the company has consistently invested in the effective application of technology to deliver excellence in customer servicing, product innovation and value-for-money services.



Apart from numerous awards since inception, more recently Care Health Insurance was conferred the 'Overall Achievement Award' (SAHI category) at the ASSOCHAM 16th Global Insurance Summit & Awards; 'Smart Insurer' and 'Sales Champion' awards in Health Insurance category at the 11th ET Now Insurance Summit & Awards 2024; 'Claims Service Leader for the Year' & 'Best Health Insurance Company in Rural Sector' awards at the India Insurance Summit & Awards 2024, and 'Best Health Insurance Plan – Care Plus' at the Global Financial Planner's Summit 2024.