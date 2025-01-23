Sydbank A/S Share Buyback Programme Completed – Transactions In Week 04
1/23/2025 8:31:03 AM
Company Announcement No 04/2025
| 23 January 2025
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme completed – transactions in week 04
Sydbank's share buyback programme of DKK 1,200m which was announced on 28 February 2024 and scheduled to end on or before 31 January 2025 has been completed. Under the programme 3,383,960 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approx DKK 1,200m during the period up to termination.
The purpose of the share buyback programme was to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme was executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
| Number of
shares
| VWAP
| Gross value (DKK)
| Accumulated, most recent
announcement
3,348,000
|
1,186,257,800.00
| 20 January 2025
21 January 2025
22 January 2025
23 January 2025
24 January 2025
| 10,000
15,000
10,960
-
-
| Total over week 04
| 35,960
| 13,741,111.60
| Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme
3,383,960
1,199,998,911.60
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 3,385,079 own shares, equal to 6.20% of the Bank's share capital.
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission Delegated Regulation, is available in the attachment.
Attachment
