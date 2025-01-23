2025 Travel Trends: Top Insights And Money-Saving Tips Amid Rising Costs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While rising costs are impacting trip planning, travelers are still determined to make their 2025 getaways a reality.

Squaremouth , the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, surveyed over 4,000 travelers to uncover their 2025 plans and shares four expert tips on securing the best travel insurance policy.

Travelers are Expecting to Pay More for Trips

Travel prices have been on the rise for the past four years, and it's no surprise that 54% of travelers are expecting to pay more in 2025. The average cost of a trip in 2025 is projected to be $7,249, marking a 24% increase from 2024.

Higher Costs Mean Fewer Trips

While rising trip costs aren't stopping travelers altogether, many are choosing to take fewer trips in 2025. A significant 72% of travelers plan to take only 1-2 trips next year, compared to 2024, when just 48% took 1-2 trips.

New Destinations & Bucket List Trips Are Trending

Although travelers are taking less trips, they're making their trips count by choosing bucket-list destinations and exploring places they've never been before. In 2025, 40% of travelers plan to check off at least one bucket-list destination, while 77% are eager to visit new locations they've never explored.

4 Key Tips for Saving on Travel Insurance in 2025

As travel costs continue to rise, selecting the right insurance is crucial to protect your trip-without breaking the bank. Here are four tips to help you save while ensuring you get the

coverage you need.

1. Don't Overinsure Your Trip

Only insure the portion of your trip you'd lose if you cancel. Since trip cost drives up policy prices, insuring less can lower your premium. For example, if you'll lose only 50% of a hotel booking, insure that amount rather than the full cost.

2. Avoid Travel Insurance from Suppliers

While convenient, travel insurance offered by airlines, cruise lines or tour operators can be expensive and are generally limited in coverage. These plans often lack essential benefits, so it's worth considering other options.

3. Compare Plans From Multiple Providers

One of the best ways to find value when purchasing travel insurance is by comparing policies from various providers. Compare plans from multiple providers to evaluate how travel insurance companies stack up when it comes to coverage options, pricing, reviews and more.

4. Choose Policies Based on Coverage, Not Price

Higher-priced travel insurance doesn't always mean better coverage. Providers cater to specific demographics, so a cheaper policy with similar coverage may simply be a better fit for you. Focus on finding the most affordable option that meets your coverage needs.

