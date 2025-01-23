Jeff Oldham Joins 3Together As Chief Growth Officer To Drive Next-Level Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3Together taps Jeff Oldham as Chief Growth Officer to transform benefits engagement with innovative solutions and proven leadership.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 3Together, an HR and Benefits SaaS company created by three former Benefitfocus executives-Shawn Jenkins, original co-founder; Jessica Brewer, former Senior VP of Engineering; and Greg Monn, VP of Engineering-is on a mission to revolutionize benefits education and access. Today, 3Together announced the appointment of Jeff Oldham as Chief Growth Officer. With over 25 years of leadership experience in the employee benefits industry, Oldham will lead 3Together's efforts to reimagine how businesses, employees, dependents, and candidates engage with benefits.“Having previously worked with Jeff for more than a decade, I saw firsthand his ability to establish new products and successfully distribute in the employee benefits market,” said Jessica Brewer, Co-founder, CEO, and President of 3Together.“Jeff's unique experience navigating high-growth environments, paired with his deep understanding of the market, makes him the perfect fit to help us deliver extraordinary value to our customers.”Oldham's leadership journey spans key roles at companies like Prudential, Unum, and Benefitfocus, where he built national sales teams and developed the first benefits SaaS marketplace, connecting employers, insurers, brokers, employers, and channel companies. His expertise for building partnerships and solutions that work across complex industries sets the stage for 3Together's next chapter. Central to this mission is 3Together's flagship product SwellSpace, a no-code website builder that enables employers, brokers, and partners to effortlessly create public employee benefits websites, streamlining and elevating benefits communication. From fostering meaningful connections with employers, brokers, and channel partners to driving innovation in BenTech, Digital Health, and InsurTech, Oldham knows how to turn big ideas into impactful growth.“I'm thrilled to join 3Together at a time when the company is redefining how HR and benefits communication will bridge the digital and human experience,” said Oldham.“3Together's vision for creating transformative products, utilizing AI, and driving meaningful engagement aligns perfectly with my passion for innovation and growth. I can't wait to work alongside this incredible team again to make it happen.”Oldham's arrival signals a bold new phase for 3Together as it continues to empower employers, brokers, consultants, and channel partners to create smarter, simpler, and more beautifully engaging employee benefit experiences.Ready to see what's next? Visit 3together and SwellSpace to learn more. SwellSpace eliminates hurdles to accessing benefits information by offering a no-code platform for creating public benefits websites. Employees can quickly retrieve plan details, dependents gain direct access to critical benefits information, and candidates can review essential offerings like HSA contributions and 401(k) matches, fostering transparency and engagement.

