TAIPEI, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium, a global leader in next-generation lithium ceramic batteries, announced that its Gigafactory in Dunkirk, France, has successfully obtained a permit on December 16, 2024, and an environmental permit on December 18, 2024.

This milestone underscores ProLogium's commitment to clean energy, highlighting its execution capability and leadership in the industry. Despite challenges in the EV industry, ProLogium has stayed on course, advancing steadily and demonstrating its determination to deliver on its promises.

Since announcing its site selection in May 2023, the company has worked tirelessly, completing 13 public hearings in the first phase within six months under the oversight of local communities. In May 2024, the company submitted applications for construction and environmental permits, with public consultations concluding in October. Within seven months, both permits were successfully secured-an achievement made possible by the joint efforts of ProLogium's Taiwan and French teams and the strong support of the French government and stakeholders. ProLogium extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who have supported this endeavor.

The Dunkirk Gigafactory will be built in three phases, with construction set to begin in 2025 and mass production planned for 2027, reaching full capacity based on market demand. This project marks a pivotal step in ProLogium's global expansion and injects renewed confidence into the global green energy industry.

About ProLogium : ProLogium Technology was founded in 2006 and is an innovative company specializing in the development and manufacturing of next-generation lithium-ceramic batteries. ProLogium offers advanced solutions for electric vehicles, consumer markets, and industrial applications. Its proprietary technologies are protected by over 900 international patents (both granted and under review). The company has delivered more than 12,000 lithium-ceramic battery samples to global automakers for testing and the development of modules.

ProLogium's first gigawatt-hour scale production demonstration line, located in Taoyuan, Taiwan, began production in 2024 to serve the global market. In May 2024, ProLogium announced the opening of its first overseas R&D center, located in Paris-Saclay, dedicated to developing solutions tailored to the European market. At the same time, ProLogium's first overseas gigafactory project, located in Dunkirk, France, successfully completed the public consultation process to obtain construction and environmental assessment permits. Construction is expected to begin in 2025, with mass production slated for 2027.

