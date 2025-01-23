United Sports Brands Appoints Kyle Schlegel As Senior Vice President Of Marketing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced Marketing Leader Brings Over 25 Years of Expertise to Drive Growth and Awareness Across USB's Performance Sports Brands

Fountain Valley, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Sports Brands is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Schlegel as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Kyle most recently served as the VP of Marketing & DTC of Weber, LLC, and has also held senior marketing leadership roles at top sports and consumer brands such as Wilson Sporting Goods, Hillerich & Bradsby (Louisville Slugger), and Procter & Gamble.

Schlegel has over 25 years of executive and management experience, and a proven track record of helping to transform brands and marketing teams. Under his leadership at Weber, the company saw tremendous growth in marketing capability and impact, solidifying the brand's #1 position and expanding into new categories and marketing channels. In his prior roles at Wilson and Louisville Slugger, he helped the brands modernize their marketing efforts, expand their audiences, and reinvigorate their brand identity.

"We are thrilled to bring Kyle on to lead the United Sports Brands Marketing organization,” Phil Gyori, CEO of United Sports Brands said.“He brings an incredible passion for sports, team-building, and extensive leadership experience that will play a huge role in growing the USB portfolio in the coming years."

As he steps into his new position, Schlegel commented, "I am an athlete and sports enthusiast to my core, and it is an honor to be able to lead Marketing for such an incredible portfolio of category-defining brands. I feel fortunate to be able to partner with the exceptional team here and look forward to helping build reach and relevance while delivering the protection and enhanced performance that athletes expect from USB and its brands.”

About United Sports Brands:

Owned by Norwest Equity Partners (NEP), based in Minneapolis, MN, United Sports Brands is a global leader in sports performance and protective products that help athletes perform at their personal best. The brands include; Shock Doctor, the #1 global leader in mouthguards and protection; McDavid, a performance and protective brand at the top of the recommended lists of pro athletes, sports medicine professionals, and athletic trainers for more than 35 years; Cutters, the innovative leader in football gloves and high-performance grip technology; NATHAN, the running essentials market leader in athletic hydration, visibility, and performance gear; PEARL iZUMi, a global leader in performance apparel, accessories, and footwear for cyclists for over 60 years. For more information, visit .

