High Roller Wins Affiliate Marketing Campaign Award At The International Gaming Awards 2025

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller of High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” and the“Company”) (NYSE American: ROLR), today announced it has won the Affiliate Marketing Campaign of the Year at the International Gaming Awards 2025 which was held on January 19, 2025 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Barcelona, Spain. Sven Kaltenegger, Chief Marketing Officer of High Roller accepted the Affiliate Marketing Campaign of the Year award on behalf of the Company.

From Strategy to Success: High Rollers Dominate Affiliate Marketing

High Roller's Affiliate Marketing campaigns prioritize fostering mutual partnerships and shared return on investment success. Recognizing the dynamic nature of player acquisition, High Roller prioritizes strong partnerships. With a data-driven approach on both the affiliate and operator sides, High Roller ensures mutual benefits through continuous optimization efforts. Committed to long-term collaboration, High Roller emphasizes transparent communication and strategic planning with partners, focusing on sustainable growth.

“On behalf of the High Roller team, we are honored to receive the Affiliate Marketing Campaign of the Year award. This recognition reflects our commitment to strategic marketing and revenue generation. As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation in online gaming, this award serves as a powerful validation of our relentless pursuit of excellence and groundbreaking results,” said Sven Kaltenegger, CMO at High Roller.

About the International Gaming Awards

The International Gaming Awards (IGA 2025) is a prominent event that is supported by industry insiders, gaming executives, and gaming companies. To view the IGA 2025 video recap and see High Roller win at the 1:56 mark: IGA 2025 Barcelona

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator, known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta , listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE American. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 4,000 premium games from more than 50 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website , X , Facebook , and LinkedIn pages.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

