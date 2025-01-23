(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen

23. january 2025

Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note

Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of EUR 750,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes due 2035, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's €15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2024.

The final terms dated 22 January 2025 and the Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 8 May 2024 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Head of Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

