Birthright Citizenship Order: 'Terrified' Indian Parents Line-Up For Urgent C-Sections As Trump's Feb 19 Deadline Nears

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As deadline for President Donald Trump's executive order ending the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship regardless of the parents' immigration status approaches, Indian parents in the United States are huddling to dial up doctors and lining-up at maternity clinics to schedule a C-section for preterm births.

Hours after taking oath as the 47th President of the United States, Donald signed a new executive order, blocking the automatic birthright citizenship for children of people not in the country legally.

Donald Trump's birthright order challenges a long-held interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution which promises citizenship too any child born on the American soil – this law excludes children of the foreign diplomats.

So when Donald Trump's order comes into effect, the children born to non-citizen couples after February 19 will not be considered American citizens. The order also ends automatic birthright citizenship for children of people who are in the US legally but only temporarily, such as tourists, students, and those on work visas.

The new birthright citizenship order is expected to impact thousands of Indian parents as many hold H-1B and L1 visas; many are even in the queue for Green Cards to become American citizens. Some parents were hoping that their children's US citizenship could serve as a pathway to their own residency in the country. Also Read | What is US birthright citizenship and how Donald Trump's executive order could impact millions - Explained in 5 points

This is the reason many parents are rushing to maternity clinics to have their babies delivered via C-section before February 19 when the new birthright citizenship order comes into effect.

Indian-origin Priya, who was expected to give birth in March, told TOI,“We were counting on our child being born here. We've been waiting for our green cards for six years. This was the only way to ensure stability for our family. We are terrified of the uncertainty.”