Veritek Iberia S.L.U. Achieves ISO 9001 Certification For Quality Management

(MENAFN- Pressat) Veritek Iberia SLU, part of the Veritek Global Group , is proud to announce that it has successfully obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification from CISQ/RINA. This certification reaffirms its commitment to quality and continuous improvement.

ISO 9001 is the internationally recognised quality management system (QMS) standard. Certification confirms that organisations meet customer and regulatory requirements.

During a comprehensive audit, CISQ/RINA rigorously assessed Veritek Iberia SLU's leadership, operational processes, strategic planning, and commitment to continuous improvement. The evaluation confirmed the company's adherence to the highest quality standards, resulting in ISO 9001:2015 certification. This certification applies to Veritek Iberia's technical services for repairing and maintaining electrical, electronic, and electromechanical equipment.

“Achieving ISO 9001 certification is a testament to our team's hard work in maintaining a robust quality management system that fosters continuous improvement and aligns with globally recognized best practices,” said Guillermo Rojas , General Manager of Veritek's Spanish hub.“More importantly, it reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality remote support and onsite field services. Veritek Iberia SLU is committed to upholding these high standards so that we can meet the evolving needs of our OEM partners.”

-END-

About Veritek Global: Veritek Global Ltd makes it easy for OEMs to cost-effectively scale up their after-sales service operations in the UK and Europe and deliver an outstanding customer experience. Also, enhance brand reputation. Services include customer services, first-line remote assistance, second-line field engineering services, parts and logistics management and repair centre support. Our sector expertise includes medical, ophthalmic, robotics, print and graphics, photo-imaging and digital cinema.

For case studies, testimonials, helpful preventative maintenance, calibration, and repair resources... and more information about how we add value to OEM's after-sales operations, visit our website at

For more information about this press release, please contact Claire Hawes, Group Marketing Manager, at .... Tel: +44 (0)7968 600149