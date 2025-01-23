Sterlite Power Has Been Recognized As A Great Place To Work® For The Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 23 January, 2025- Sterlite Power, a leading global power products and solutions business, has reaffirmed its status as an employer of choice by earning the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification for the fourth time in a row. This continued recognition highlights the company's success in building workplace culture grounded in trust, transparency, and employee empowerment.



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.



Taking pride in this achievement, Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, "At Sterlite Power, we recognize that our people are the cornerstone of our success. This certification reflects our commitment to investing in and nurturing our human capital, aligning their aspirations with our organizational goals. It underscores the importance of fostering a dedicated and purpose-driven team whose collective efforts propel us toward achieving greater milestones."



Ruhie Pande, Group CHRO, added, "We celebrate this certification as it validates how we have built our cultural fabric, weaving together trust, respect, and continuous growth. I am especially proud of how our teams have embraced and strengthened our inclusive environment. We will continue to invest in our people, champion diversity, drive innovation, and create abundant opportunities for everyone to grow both personally and professionally."



About Sterlite Power:



Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power Transmission Infrastructure developer and Global Products and Services provider. We have a robust portfolio of thirty-three completed, sold and under construction power transmission projects covering approximately 16,529 circuit kms of transmission lines. In India, Sterlite Power has about USD 2 billion worth of projects under management. It has won a third (by tariff) of all inter-state private transmission projects awarded in India under competitive bidding since 2011.



Our Global Products & Services business manufactures and supplies high-performance power conductors, extra-high voltage (EHV), high voltage (HV) and medium voltage (MV) cables and optical ground wires (OPGW), to over seventy countries. We have proven ourselves a leading cable solution provider with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. We also offer EPC turnkey capabilities to provide end-to-end integrated cables solutions to our customers. Our specialized EPC vertical provides bespoke solutions for the upgrade, uprate, and fiberization of existing transmission infrastructure projects. Advancing the carriage toward a green energy-efficient future, Sterlite Power has an increasing focus on integrating renewable energy into the grid. It is the first transmission player to launch InvIT in the power sector, listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The Company has been recognized as the 'Power Transmission Company of the Year' at The Economic Times Energy Leadership Summit 2023 and is a recipient of international awards from S&P Platts as well as International Project Management Association (IPMA).

