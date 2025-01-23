Namami Gange Pavilion At Mahakumbh 2025 Becomes A Centre For Ganga Conservation And Awareness

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23 January 2025, Delhi: The Namami Gange Pavilion, set up by the Namami Gange Mission in Prayagraj, is attracting a significant number of visitors every day, at the Mahakumbh-2025. This pavilion has become an innovative medium for spreading awareness about the cleanliness and conservation efforts undertaken by the for the Ganga River. The pavilion begins with an interactive biodiversity tunnel that offers visitors an experience of the Ganga's biodiversity and natural beauty. Equipped with modern projection technology, this tunnel showcases the chirping of birds living on the banks of the Ganga and highlights the importance of the life-giving Ganga.



Main Attraction: Digital Exhibition



The main attraction of the pavilion is the digital exhibition, which presents the various efforts for the cleanliness and conservation of the Ganga in an engaging and educational manner. Another highlight is the Prayag Platform, which displays real-time data on the Ganga-Yamuna rivers and their tributaries. This platform provides information on water levels, cleanliness, and pollution-related statistics.



Government's Efforts for Ganga's Cleanliness Highlighted



The pavilion also showcases riverfront development and the functioning of sewage treatment plants along the banks of the Ganga. This exhibition helps visitors understand how the government and organizations are making technical and structural efforts to maintain the cleanliness of the Ganga. The pavilion features replicas of creatures found in the Ganga, such as the Ganga dolphin, turtles, crocodiles, and fish. This initiative is proving to be educational, especially for children and youth, allowing them to understand the Ganga's biodiversity and the importance of its conservation.



NBT Establishes Reading Corner



The exhibition also features a special Reading Corner set up by the National Book Trust (NBT), where a collection of books related to the Ganga, Maha Kumbh, social policies, and national pride is available. This corner is a special attraction for those interested in learning about the cultural and historical significance of the Ganga.



Ganapati Statue Strengthening Emotional Connection



Institutions like the Indian Institute of Forest Management, Ganga Task Force, and IIT Delhi are sharing information on the conservation of endangered species of the Ganga, public awareness, and waste management. This information is helping emphasize the Ganga's significance and raise awareness among the public. The pavilion also features a statue of Lord Ganesh, symbolizing the purity and cleanliness of the Ganga. This statue strengthens cultural and emotional connections.



Pavilion Becomes a Major Attraction



The Namami Gange Mission has appealed to the devotees coming to the Mahakumbh to recognize that the Ganga is not just a river but an integral part of India's culture, history, and economic life. Keeping it clean and preserved is the duty of every citizen. This state-of-the-art and creative pavilion is not only successful in conveying the importance of the Ganga but has also become one of the major attractions of Mahakumbh-2025.



