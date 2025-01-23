(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DLL3 Targeted Therapies Market, Approved Drugs, Dosage, Pricing & Clinical Trials Insight 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3) is a cell surface protein that is predominantly expressed in neuroendocrine tumors, such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), while exhibiting minimal presence in normal adult tissues. This selective expression renders DLL3 an attractive therapeutic target for aggressive cancers that have limited alternatives.

By targeting DLL3, novel therapies can effectively target tumor cells while reducing damage to healthy tissues, aligning with the principles of precision oncology. The approval of the first DLL3-targeted therapy in 2024 represented a pivotal development, sparking increased interest in both treatment and diagnostic advancements focused on this distinctive biomarker.

The approval of Imdelltra (tarlatamab) by Amgen in May 2024 significantly transformed the landscape for DLL3-targeted therapies. As the first therapy aimed at DLL3, Imdelltra signifies a remarkable progression in the field of oncology. This bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE) received approval for adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) whose condition had progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy. Its accelerated approval, driven by notable response rates and duration of response (DoR) observed in clinical trials, highlights its clinical promise. Nevertheless, ongoing confirmatory studies are essential to further substantiate its therapeutic efficacy.

Global DLL3 Targeted Therapies Market, Approved Drugs Dosage, Pricing & Clinical Trials Insight 2025 Report Finding and Highlights:



Global & Regional Market Overview

DLL3 Targeted Drugs Available In Market:1 Drug, Imdelltra (Tarlatamab)

Approved Drug Dosage, Sales & Pricing Insight

DLL3 Targeted Therapies Proprietary Platforms: > 10 Platform

Role of DLL3 As Diagnostic & Prognostic Markers

DLL3 Targeted Drugs Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Indication and Phase: > 10 Drugs Global DLL3 Targeted Therapies Clinical Development Trends By Indication

From a commercial perspective, Imdelltra has achieved impressive initial success, generating over US$ 45 Million in sales within its first few months solely in the US market. This early performance reflects the substantial demand for innovative therapies in ES-SCLC and positions Imdelltra as a significant contender in this developing therapeutic category. Its commercial success has sparked a surge of interest and investment in DLL3-targeting therapies, leading to numerous collaborations and licensing agreements as companies compete for a stake in this promising market.

Boehringer Ingelheim's Obrixtamig (BI 764532), a DLL3/CD3 bispecific antibody, represents the next most advanced clinical candidate in this domain. Developed using the OGAP Discovery Platform, Obrixtamig has received FDA Fast Track designation for small cell lung cancer, underscoring its potential to offer a new therapeutic option for patients. Although clinical development is ongoing, its advancement signifies the increasing competition and variety of strategies within the DLL3-targeting sector.

The approval and initial success of Imdelltra have catalyzed a surge in licensing agreements aimed at expediting the development of innovative DLL3-targeted therapies. For example, in January 2025, Innovent Biologics entered into a collaboration and exclusive licensing agreement with Roche to further develop IBI3009, a novel DLL3-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

With IND approvals secured in Australia, China, and the US, and the first patient dosed in December 2024, this partnership highlights the potential of ADCs in enhancing DLL3-targeting strategies. Roche's intention to assume full development responsibilities after the initial phases further emphasizes the strategic significance of this collaboration, with Innovent poised to receive up to US$ 1 billion in milestone payments along with tiered royalties on net sales.

In addition to therapeutic uses, DLL3 is being utilized as a diagnostic tool, thereby increasing its overall market potential. Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center have created an imaging technology that employs a radioactive particle binding to DLL3, facilitating more accurate detection of DLL3-expressing lung and prostate cancers through PET scans. This diagnostic advancement could be pivotal in identifying patients likely to benefit from DLL3-targeted therapies, such as Imdelltra, thus optimizing treatment outcomes and broadening the market for these agents.

The integration of substantial clinical evidence, impressive commercial success, and continuous research and development efforts establishes the DLL3-targeting therapies market as a vibrant and swiftly expanding area within oncology. Numerous companies are progressing their development pipelines, forming strategic partnerships, and investigating novel diagnostic uses, indicating that the future of DLL3-targeted therapies is highly promising for both patients and stakeholders. As the market evolves, it is expected to become a fundamental component in the treatment of cancers associated with DLL3 expression.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction To DLL3 Targeted Therapies

1.1 Overview

1.2 History & Evolution Of DLL3 Targeted Therapies

1.3 Role Of DLL3 As Diagnostic & Prognostic Markers

2. DLL3 Targeting Approaches, Mechanism & Commercial Aspects

2.1 Antibody Drug Conjugates

2.2 Antibodies

2.3 Cell Therapies

2.4 Antibody Radionuclide Conjugates

2.5 Antibody Photoabsorber/Photosensitizer Conjugate

3. DLL3 Targeted Therapies Proprietary Platforms

3.1 Platforms Used To Develop DLL3 Targeted Therapies

3.2 Potential Platforms For DLL3 Targeted Therapies Development

4. Imdelltra - 1st Approved DLL3 Targeted Drug

4.1 Clinical Overview & Patent Insight

4.2 Treatment Cycle Pricing & Dosage Analysis

4.3 Sales Analysis

5. DLL3 Targeted Therapies Market & Clinical Trends Insights

5.1 Current Market Trends, Developments & Clinical Trials Assessment

5.2 Future Commercialization Opportunity

6. DLL3 Targeted Therapies Research & Market Trends by Region

6.1 US

6.2 UK

6.3 EU

6.4 Canada

6.5 Australia

6.6 China

7. Global DLL3 Targeted Therapies Clinical Development & Market Insight By Indication

7.1 Small Cell Lung Cancer

7.2 Large Cell Neuroendocrine Cancer

7.3 Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer

7.4 Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

7.5 Glioma

8. Global DLL3 Targeted Drugs Clinical Trials Overview

8.1 By Company

8.2 By Fast Track Status

8.3 By Indication

8.4 By Location

8.5 By Patient Segment

8.6 By Phase

9. Global DLL3 Targeted Drugs Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

9.1 Research

9.2 Preclinical

9.3 Phase-I

9.4 Phase-I/II

9.5 Phase-II

10. Marketed DLL3 Targeted Drugs Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

11. DLL3 Targeted Therapies Market Dynamics

11.1 Favorable Market & Clinical Development Parameters

11.2 Challenges & Restraints

12. Key Companies Involved In Research & Development Of DLL3 Targeted Therapies

12.1 Abdera Therapeutics

12.2 Allogene Therapeutics

12.3 Amgen

12.4 Boehringer Ingelheim

12.5 Chugai Pharmaceutical

12.6 Gensun Biopharma

12.7 Harpoon Therapeutics

12.8 ImaginAb Inc

12.9 Legend Biotech

12.10 Molecular Partners

12.11 Phanes Therapeutics

12.12 Qilu Pharmaceutical

12.13 Shanghai Affinity Biopharmaceutical

12.14 ZAI Lab

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900