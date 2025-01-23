PPL Corporation To Conduct Webcast On 2024 Earnings Results

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL ) will release consolidated fourth-quarter and year-end 2024 results on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer, and other members of PPL's executive team will discuss quarterly results and the company's general business outlook during a call with analysts that will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live, in format, along with slides of the presentation. Interested individuals can access the webcast at under Events and Presentations or access the live conference call by telephone at 1-844-512-2926. International participants should call 1-412-317-6300. Participants will need to enter the following "Elite Entry" number to join the conference: 6752826.

For those who are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay with slides will be accessible at for 90 days after the call.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL ), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit .

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at for additional news and background about PPL Corporation.