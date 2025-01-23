Applied Materials To Report Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results On February 13, 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that it will hold its fiscal first quarter 2025 earnings conference call on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.
The call will be webcast live at: . A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
About Applied Materials Contact:
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at .
