Fabry Disease Market Poised For Significant Growth By 2032, Says Delveinsight Forecast

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Fabry Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Fabry Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Fabry Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Fabry Disease Market Report:

. The Fabry Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

. Total diagnosed prevalence of Fabry Disease in the 7MM was estimated at 15.2K cases in 2022, with approximately 8.3K cases in the US, and these numbers are expected to increase during the forecast period.

. Phenotype-specific diagnosed prevalence of Fabry Disease cases in the 7MM in 2022 were divided into Classic (7K cases) and Late-onset (8.3K cases), with both categories expected to grow by 2032.

. Age-specific cases of Fabry Disease in Japan in 2022 were categorized as follows: less than 10 years (343 cases), 10–19 years (498 cases), 20–29 years (204 cases), 30–39 years (204 cases), 40–49 years (229 cases), and 50+ years (212 cases).

. The total Fabry Disease market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2022, with growth expected during the forecast period.

. The largest market for Fabry Disease was in the US, accounting for approximately USD 625 million in 2022, with further growth anticipated by 2032.

. Approved and upcoming products in the Fabry Disease market during the study period (2023–2032) include Venglustat (GZ402671), Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST 920), and PRX-102 (Elfabrio).

. In December 2024, Exegenesis Bio announced that the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to EXG110, a novel gene therapy for Fabry disease.

. In September 2024, uniQure N.V. announced that the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to AMT-191, its investigational gene therapy for Fabry disease.

. Emerging drugs include Venglustat (GZ402671), Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST 920), PRX-102 (Elfabrio), and others.

. Key companies in the Fabry Disease space include Genzyme, Shire, Takeda, Protalix Biotherapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, Freeline Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Greenovation Biotech GmbH, and others.

. The Fabry Disease market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for effective therapies, advances in genetic research, and ongoing clinical trials focused on improving patient outcomes for this rare neurodegenerative disease.

Fabry Disease Overview

Fabry Disease is a rare genetic disorder caused by a deficiency of the enzyme alpha-galactosidase A, leading to the accumulation of globotriaosylceramide in various tissues. This buildup causes symptoms such as kidney dysfunction, heart disease, strokes, and pain. The disease has two forms: Classic Fabry, which appears in childhood, and Late-onset Fabry, which presents in adulthood with milder symptoms. While enzyme replacement therapies and emerging gene therapies can help manage the disease, there is still a need for more effective treatments, particularly for late-onset cases.

Fabry Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Fabry Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Fabry Disease epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Fabry Disease

. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Fabry Disease

. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Fabry Disease

. Phenotype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Fabry Disease

Fabry Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Fabry Disease market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Fabry Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Fabry Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Fabry Disease Therapies and Key Companies

. Venglustat (GZ402671) : Sanofi/Genzyme

. Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST 920) : Sangamo Therapeutics

. PRX-102 (Elfabrio): Chiesi rare diseases/ Protalix Biotherapeutics

Fabry Disease Market Strengths

. The availability of enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs) like Fabrazyme and newer gene therapies, such as PRX-102, is expanding treatment choices, offering hope for better patient outcomes.

. Improved awareness of Fabry Disease and advancements in genetic testing have led to earlier diagnoses, creating opportunities for earlier intervention and better management of the disease.

Fabry Disease Market Opportunities

. Ongoing research and development of gene therapies, like EXG110 and AMT-191, present significant opportunities to offer more effective, long-term treatments that address the root cause of the disease.

. As awareness and healthcare access improve in regions like Asia and Latin America, the market for Fabry Disease treatments is expected to expand, creating opportunities for companies to tap into new patient populations.

Scope of the Fabry Disease Market Report

. Study Period: 2019–2032

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Fabry Disease Companies: Genzyme, Shire, Takeda, Protalix Biotherapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, Freeline Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Greenovation Biotech GmbH, and others.

. Key Fabry Disease Therapies: Venglustat (GZ402671), Isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST 920), PRX-102 (Elfabrio), and others.

. Fabry Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Fabry Disease current marketed and Fabry Disease emerging therapies

. Fabry Disease Market Dynamics: Fabry Disease market drivers and Fabry Disease market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Fabry Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Fabry Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Fabry Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Fabry Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Fabry Disease

4. Fabry Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Fabry Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Fabry Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Fabry Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Fabry Disease

9. Fabry Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Fabry Disease Unmet Needs

11. Fabry Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Fabry Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Fabry Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Fabry Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Fabry Disease Market Drivers

16. Fabry Disease Market Barriers

17. Fabry Disease Appendix

18. Fabry Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

