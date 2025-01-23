Creatio Partners With Big Sister AI To Further Transform Sales Team Productivity With AI-Driven Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creatio's AI-native no-code CRM pairs up with superhuman sales coaching

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, partners with Big Sister AI , an AI-powered sales performance platform designed to improve performance in sales teams by offering AI-driven analytics, personalized coaching, and actionable insights. This collaboration aims to empower Creatio users with cutting-edge AI-driven sales analytics and personalized skill development tools, revolutionizing how sales teams are measured, managed, and empowered worldwide.Big Sister AI addresses the high costs of salesperson underperformance by leveraging advanced AI-powered analytics and personalized coaching to enhance critical sales skills across calls, emails, meetings, and CRM interactions. Its unique 'Sales Score' evaluates and improves key sales capabilities, helping organizations unlock their teams' full potential."We're excited to bring Big Sister AI's innovative approach to sales enhancement to the Creatio ecosystem," said Valentyn Yaromenko, CEO at Big Sister AI. "Our AI-powered solution complements Creatio's powerful CRM capabilities, offering users a unique opportunity to elevate their sales game and drive tangible results."Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals."This partnership with Big Sister AI brings powerful capabilities to Creatio's platform," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio. "By combining Big Sister AI's personalized coaching and advanced analytics with Creatio's AI-native no-code platform for CRM and workflow automation, we're enabling sales teams to identify skill gaps, enhance productivity, and consistently achieve better results."About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .About Big Sister AIBig Sister AI is an AI-powered sales performance platform designed to combat underperformance in sales teams by offering AI-driven analytics, personalized coaching, and actionable insights. With its signature 'Sales Score,' Big Sister AI enables businesses to improve conversion rates, avoid costly mistakes, and drive consistent revenue growth.For more information, visit .

PR Creatio

Creatio

+1 617-765-7997

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.