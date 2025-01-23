US Secretary of State announces Ukraine war ‘needs to end’

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that President Donald will prioritize a ceasefire agreement for Ukraine “almost immediately” after his inauguration. Rubio, the first senior cabinet member confirmed by the Senate on Monday, said the Ukraine conflict would be a key focus for the Trump administration, though he did not provide a timeline for resolution. He acknowledged the complexity of the situation, stressing that both Ukraine and Russia would need to make concessions.



Rubio emphasized the need for efforts to resolve the crisis, suggesting negotiations should take place privately rather than publicly. He noted that both sides would ultimately decide on the terms of any agreement.



During his campaign, Trump promised to resolve the Ukraine conflict within “24 hours” if re-elected. When asked about this after his inauguration, Trump joked he had “half a day left” to fulfill the promise. Trump also reiterated his intention to engage with Russian President Vladimir Putin to quickly bring an end to the conflict, stating that the war “should never have started.”



Reports indicated that Trump has directed aides to arrange a phone call with Putin early in his presidency, with the aim of setting the stage for further diplomatic meetings to resolve the crisis. However, Russian officials have yet to be contacted by the White House, according to Putin’s foreign-policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

