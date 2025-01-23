Novuson Surgical Appoints Medical Device Veteran Mart Pearson To Executive Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Novuson Surgical announced today the appointment of Mart Pearson as Executive Vice President of Business Development, bringing over 30 years of medical device commercialization experience to guide the company's expansion. The appointment comes as Novuson prepares for its upcoming 510(k) regulatory filing for its innovative Direct Therapeutic Ultrasound (DTU) technology.

"With our 510(k) filing imminent, Mart's extensive experience in launching breakthrough medical technologies makes him the ideal leader to drive our commercialization strategy," said Stuart Mitchell, CEO of Novuson Surgical. "We are excited to have his experience and enthusiasm helping guide our team as we prepare to introduce our first product, a 3mm vessel sealer/divider, into the $8.9B surgical energy systems market."

Pearson, who previously played a key role in the successful commercialization of the Aquamantys system prior to its acquisition by Medtronic, expressed enthusiasm about Novuson's innovative approach to surgical technology. "DTU technology represents a significant leap forward in surgical precision and safety," said Pearson. "By utilizing intersecting ultrasound waves rather than direct heat transfer, we can achieve superior tissue effects while eliminating surgical smoke and plume – addressing both clinical and workplace safety concerns that are now regulated in 19 states and counting."

The company's initial product launch will focus on the 3mm vessel sealer/divider, designed to enable less invasive surgical techniques through percutaneous access and fewer ports. Novuson plans to expand its product line with 5mm and 10mm devices, broadening clinical applications across surgical specialties. The technology's versatility allows for integration into robotic, laparoscopic, and flexible surgical platforms, positioning Novuson to address multiple market segments.

About Novuson Surgical

Novuson Surgical Inc. is a medical device company pioneering the development of Direct Therapeutic Ultrasound (DTU) technology for surgical applications. Based in Bothell, Washington, the company is dedicated to advancing surgical precision and safety through innovative energy-based solutions. Novuson's proprietary DTU technology platform represents the first significant innovation in surgical energy delivery in decades.



