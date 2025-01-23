Parker Avery Wins Best Business Intelligence And Analytics VIP Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading retail consulting and analytics firm credits its results-focused, partnership approach for prestigious award.

- Sam Iosevich, Chief Analytics Officer and Managing PartnerATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Parker Avery Group, a leading retail and consumer brand consulting and analytics firm, is pleased to announce that it has received the Best Business Intelligence and Analytics award at the industry's Vendors in Partnership (VIP awards) annual awards event.The 2025 VIP Awards Gala, which recognized and celebrated leading retail solution providers, was held in New York City before the National Retail Federation's (NRF) Big Show. The Best Business Intelligence and Analytics Platform award honored solutions that provide interactive, user-friendly, and real-time business intelligence, equipping retailers with crucial insights and the flexibility to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions. The Parker Avery Group's Enterprise Intelligence (EI) solution was among the four BI and analytics award finalists.Parker Avery's EI platform assists retailers in aligning internally to efficiently plan their businesses by using a single, highly accurate demand signal across all departments. Its advanced technology provides easy-to-understand data and customizable reports more quickly and effectively than traditional tools. With built-in AI, Enterprise Intelligence continuously enhances predictions and delivers clear, actionable insights for decision-makers. As a fully managed service, EI minimizes the need for internal IT involvement by ensuring seamless setup, regular updates, and expert support.“We are incredibly grateful and honored by this recognition,” said Sam Iosevich , Chief Analytics Officer at Parker Avery.“This award reflects our team's dedication to delivering meaningful and sustainable results for our clients through our Enterprise Intelligence analytics solution, combined with top-tier consulting and a genuine partnership approach.”About Parker AveryThe Parker Avery Group transforms retail and consumer brand challenges into measurable, sustainable improvements. Its roster of clients includes many of the world's most prominent brands.To learn more about The Parker Avery Group, visit .About Vendors in PartnershipThe Vendors in Partnership (VIP) is committed to enhancing collaboration between vendors and retailers to transform the retail experience. By fostering authentic connections, recognizing innovative solution providers, and continuously improving, VIP strengthens partnerships that drive industry growth.To learn more about Vendors in Partnership, visit

