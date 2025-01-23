Palestinian activist released from Damon prison in northern Israel shares her harrowing experience

(MENAFN) Bushra al-Taweel, a Palestinian activist released from Damon prison in northern Israel, shared her harrowing experience of detention, describing it as one of the most difficult moments of her life. During her 14-hour detention, Israeli forces removed her hijab, a situation she called the hardest she had ever faced. She also spoke of the poor food quality and the presence of insects in the soup served to detainees. Al-Taweel, speaking from her family home in Al-Bireh in the central West Bank after her release under the first phase of a prisoner exchange deal, recounted the brutal treatment she endured. This exchange came after Hamas released three Israeli prisoners from Gaza, and Israel freed 90 Palestinian prisoners, mainly women and children.



She shared that she had been arrested multiple times before but that this particular arrest was more brutal, including severe beatings. Al-Taweel was taken from her home without her hijab, and for the first 14 hours, she was denied it. She emphasized how traumatic this was, and pointed out that the Israeli army had arrested her for no apparent reason, transferring her to administrative detention without charge. Al-Taweel also reflected on the broader context of Israeli oppression, highlighting the harsh actions against anyone speaking out in support of Gaza or opposing Israel’s actions since the escalation of violence on October 7, 2023. Despite not writing anything on social media, she was detained under Israel’s practice of administrative detention, where detainees can be held without trial based on secret evidence.



She described the prison conditions as deplorable, calling it a "cemetery for the living" due to the severe isolation and deprivation faced by prisoners. Al-Taweel also revealed that prisoners were denied basic comforts such as books or pens, and were subjected to poor-quality food, with soup often contaminated with insects. In her testimony, al-Taweel reflected on the solidarity among Palestinians, despite the hardships they face, and expressed that no one owed anyone for the costs of war, illustrating the sense of unity in the face of Israeli oppression.

