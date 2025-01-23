Swarm Network Secures $3M Seed Round

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Swarm Secures $3M Seed Round Led by ZeroStage and Y2Z Ventures

Launching a New Era for Decentralized AI Agent Swarms

British Virgin Islands, 23rd January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Swarm Network has successfully raised $3 million in a seed funding round, led by ZeroStage and Y2Z Ventures, with additional support from a syndicate of private investors. This capital injection marks a significant advancement in developing the infrastructure for decentralized AI Agent Swarms and fostering a trust-centric digital economy.

Vision: Scalable Decentralized Truth

Swarm Network is committed to establishing a Multi-Agent Collaboration Framework that allows individuals to own, manage, and monetize AI agents. This framework transforms individual agents into dynamic swarms capable of validating real-time data, anchoring it on-chain, and powering applications across the Web3 ecosystem.

The platform's flagship initiative, the Truth Protocol, exemplifies the transformative power of large-scale AI-Agent Swarms by enabling applications like RollUp News to tag and verify information in real time. This innovation effectively combats misinformation and significantly enhances the functionality of AI ecosystems.

Strategic Investor Partnerships

ZeroStage and Y2Z Ventures are renowned for investing in transformative Web3 projects, including Mask, Near, and Polygon. Their participation in Swarm Network underscores the platform's potential to revolutionize decentralized infrastructure. Aligning with investors who share a long-term vision ensures sustainable growth and the ability to deliver significant impact.

This funding round positions Swarm Network to scale its operations and accelerate the development of its decentralized AI infrastructure, paving the way for a more trustworthy and efficient digital economy.

For more information,visit Swarm Network's websit or contact their media relations team at ... .