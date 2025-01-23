Quanta Services Announces Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2024 Earnings Release & Webcast Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, (NYSE: PWR ) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results on Thursday, February 20, 2025, before the opens. In conjunction with the press release, Quanta has scheduled a webcast and call for 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Call Format and Supplemental Materials

Shortly following the issuance of its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings release, Quanta will post its supplemental earnings materials on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta website ( ), including the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Operational and Financial Commentary, which will provide operational and financial information, as well as industry and end-market commentary. While management intends to make brief introductory remarks during the earnings webcast, the Operational and Financial Commentary is intended to largely replace management's prepared remarks, allowing additional time for questions from the institutional investment community.

What: Quanta Services Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Webcast When: Thursday, February 20, 2025 – 9:00 a.m. Eastern time How: This event will be facilitated through web-based audio using a Zoom Webinar. To register for and access the event, please log in to the webinar through the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website ( ). Once registered, if you prefer to access the call by phone, dial-in details will be provided on the event access page on the day of the call. When prompted, please enter the Participant ID to join the call.

For those who cannot participate live, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website ( ). For more information, please contact Kip Rupp or Sean Eastman at Quanta Services at (713) 629-7600.

About Quanta Services

Quanta is an industry leader in providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit .

Contact: Kip Rupp, CFA, IRC

Sean Eastman

Quanta Services, Inc.

(713) 629-7600

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED