Indianapolis Students To Celebrate School Choice Through Performance And Connection

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The stage is set for an inspiring celebration of school choice and educational opportunity at the Schrott Center for the Arts at Butler University. Students from elementary through high school will share their talents and creativity in a vibrant student showcase hosted by Stages and Pages in collaboration with the Uplift Foundation, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

The student showcase event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 30 at the Schrott Center for the Arts at Butler University. Focused on celebrating school choice through performance, the event will feature students of all ages sharing their skills and talents. A key theme will be the importance of mentorship and event organizers affiliated with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the Asante Arts Institute will invite attendees to step into mentorship.

This event comes at a pivotal moment for Indiana families, as the Choice Scholarship Program increased eligibility to private school vouchers, allowing 97% of students across the state to access this program. School fees for out-of-district public school transfers have also recently been eliminated, and The Indiana Learns program will soon begin providing families with the funds for tutoring services to address learning loss.

"By celebrating the incredible talents of students from across Indiana, this event highlights how school choice empowers young people to thrive in environments that best support their learning and growth," said Eric Saunders, the co-founder and CEO of Stages & Pages, Inc. "We are excited to host this event and share more about the unique opportunities available to all Indiana students."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include activities and events nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

Butler Arts & Events Center - Schrott Center for the Arts is located at 610 W. 46th Street Indianapolis, Indiana 46208. The event will take place at the Schrott Mainstage.

For more information and RSVP visit IndyStudentShowcase .

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) raises broad and positive awareness of school choice through two charitable programs: organizing National School Choice Week each January and the research, development, and promotion of comprehensive and unbiased school navigation resources for parents via School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. NSCAF does not advocate for or oppose legislation at any level of government and is steadfastly nonpartisan and nonpolitical.

