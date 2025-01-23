Dubai Sports Council meets Delegation from the Club African of Tunisia

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), received a high-level delegation from the Club African of Tunisia, headed by Mr. Hekal Dakhil, the African Club’s President, and composed of Mr. Mahir Al-Moamari, the Vice President of the Club & Mr. Wajih Salim, Representative of the Club.



The meeting was held at DSC’s premises in the presence of H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC.



The meeting discussed the sports relations and common collaboration between UAE & Tunisia, besides ways of future cooperation between DSC & the Club African of Tunisia, which is classified as one of the most ancient & successful clubs in Tunisia & Africa in general.



H.E. Saeed Hareb presented detailed explanation on the current development of the sports sector & the most eminent future events, besides DSC’s keenness to collaborate with friendly entities in various sport fields.



The delegation’s head lauded the remarkable development of Dubai in all fields; one of which is the sports scope, referring to DSC’s prominent role to popularize the culture of the exercise of sport, attract & organize various sports events which contribute to the enhancement of the quality of life in Dubai. He also talked on the Council’s policy to attract & develop sports talents and boost community sport & women’s participation in sports activities.



Mr. Hekal Dakhil stated: “We are pleased to meet with respective bodies of DSC as part of our visit to the sisterly country of UAE. This visit reflects the deeply rooted ties between the people of the two countries, which have started since the independence of Tunisia and the foundation of the UAE. In the Club African of Tunisia, we are really impressed with the great development of UAE in general & Dubai in particular in all fields; parts of which are the sports scope, developed infrastructure, fantastic sports facilities, which are designed as per top world standards. We are also admired of the great development of DSC, which exerts hard works throughout the year to organize & enhance sports events. In Tunisia, we consider UAE in general & Dubai in particular as a successful model in the sports sector. We endeavor to develop relations with DSC to launch common works in the future aiming to exchange experiences and arrange visits between both countries to organize mutual events for the sake of the common interest. We thank you toward your cordial welcoming, wishing the continuity of such fruitful initiatives between us”.



In conclusion of the visit, H.E. Saeed Hareb accompanied the guests in a tour around DSC’s premises, and presented to them “My Story”; a masterpiece book, written by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Both parties exchanged trophies & memorial gifts.









