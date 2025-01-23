Unlocking Chinese Cities: China News Network Releases Video On High-Speed Rail's Global Impact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China News has launched a new showcasing the global reach and technological advancements of China's high-speed rail industry. The video highlights the growing influence of Qingdao's Chengyang District, home to China's leading high-speed rail hub, and its significant contribution to the global sector.

The video offers an in-depth look at the progress made by CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd., a key player in the production of China's high-speed trains. Nearly 60% of the country's high-speed trains are manufactured in this district, with exports reaching over 30 countries and regions. A notable achievement featured in the video is the delivery of 34 passenger carriages to Brazil in June 2024, a milestone that is helping to elevate Brazil's mainline rail services.

Through this video, China News Network underscores China's innovative spirit and the international impact of its modern industrial capabilities, amplifying the“China Brand” on the world stage.

