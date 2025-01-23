Appcast To Share Sneak Peek Insights From 2025 Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report During Live Webinar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Appcast's new CEO, Matt Molinari, alongside Chief Economist Andrew Flowers, will share expert insight on the most significant data points featured in Appcast's soon-to-be-released 2025 Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report

WHAT

Appcast , the leading recruitment marketing powered by programmatic, will hold a live webinar hosted by Appcast's new CEO, Matt Molinari, and Chief Economist Andrew Flowers. Ahead of the official release of Appcast's ninth annual Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report, the webinar will provide an in-depth analysis of the key trends that defined recruiting in 2024. The session will help organizations prepare for the challenges and opportunities of the year ahead.

Webinar attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the following:



The forces that shaped the hiring landscape in 2024 and what's on the horizon for 2025

How economic dynamics, such as ripple effects of the new U.S. government administration, could affect the labor market and recruiting costs

Key metrics (like cost per application and cost per hire) to help employers understand market rates and performance within different occupations or locations Proven strategies for employers to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in recruitment marketing, maximizing results while optimizing budgets

WHO

Matt Molinari, chief executive officer at Appcast

Matt Molinari became the CEO of Appcast Inc on January 1, 2025. Molinari has been with Appcast since 2017 leading business development, partnerships, strategy and day-to-day business operations. He's overseen Appcast's substantial growth from an early leader in programmatic advertising technology to the world's leading recruitment marketing platform and buyer of recruitment media.

Prior to Appcast, Molinari was one of the first 30 employees at Indeed rising to the position of VP of business development and playing an instrumental role in the company's growth and eventual sale to Recruit for more than $1 billion.

Andrew Flowers, chief economist at Appcast

Andrew Flowers is the chief economist at Appcast. He also serves as the director of research at Recruitonomics, an insights hub powered by Appcast, designed to help business leaders stay on top of the evolving labor market. He leads a team of economists and data analysts who produce data-driven research that aims to bring clarity to the chaos of a changing economic landscape.

A recognized expert on economic policy, the U.S. labor market and macroeconomy, Flowers is frequently interviewed by leading media outlets – such as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, NPR's Marketplace and Business Insider. With nearly 15 years of experience, he has produced more than 50 economic research reports throughout his career.

WHEN & WHERE

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Time: 2 – 3 p.m. ET

To register for this free event, please click here .

About Appcast

Appcast is the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's platform drives hiring outcomes for more than 2,000 clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit .

