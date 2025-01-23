Nextracker Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - NXT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Nextracker, ("Nextracker" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NXT ) for violations of the securities laws.

Shareholders who bought the Company's securities between February 1, 2024 and August 1, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the DJS Law Group before February 25, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, Nextracker allegedly made false statements to the when it suffered project delays far more severe than what it represented to shareholders. Nextracker's delays damaged its ability to convert its backlog into revenue. The Company failed to offset the negative impacts of project delays despite claiming to investors that it could.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED