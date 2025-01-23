Enphase Energy, Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - ENPH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Enphase Energy, ("Enphase" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ENPH ) for violations of the securities laws.

Shareholders who bought the Company's securities between April 25, 2023, and October 22, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the DJS Law Group before February 11, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Enphase allegedly made false and misleading statements regarding once strong sales in Europe that fell sharply in the third quarter of 2023 due to what it claimed was a "softening of demand." Enphase was not willing to adjust its pricing strategy despite the market forces it faced in Europe. The Company's failure to act on pricing in Europe was criticized by analysts as increasing "competitive risks."

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

