- Louisiana Mesothelioma Center

ORLANDO , LA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your loved one is a current or former railroad worker of any type in Louisiana who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer, please make financial compensation a vital priority and call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, and they have offices nationwide, and they are one of the nation's most respected law firms for people with mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer. It is also very important to mention that when it comes to mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer for railroad workers-there are some slightly different rules, and the Gori Law Firm is well versed in these rules.

"The reason asbestos was so widely used in the railroad business in Louisiana is because much of the cargo on these trains were extremely flammable. These cargoes include chemical products, fertilizer type products as well as petroleum type products. This might explain in part why railroad cars and locomotives were loaded with asbestos. Anyone working around or repairing railroad equipment probably had significant exposure to asbestos in Louisiana before the mid-1980s.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former railroad worker with just diagnosed mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. The Gori Law Firm literally has no equal in Louisiana when it comes to client compensation for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

