Maha Kumbh: Prayagraj Railway Division Enhances Facilities With Gaming Zone For Pilgrims

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Maha Kumbh 2025 is witnessing a grand celebration in Prayagraj, and the Prayagraj Railway Division has introduced special mela trains, shelter homes, ticket counters, and numerous other facilities. In a unique initiative, it has also focussed on providing a memorable experience for children by establishing a gaming zone at the station.

This gaming zone, the first-of-its-kind under the North Central Railway, is designed to cater to the entertainment needs of pilgrims and travellers, especially children.

Located near 6 on the Civil Lines side of Prayagraj Junction, this state-of-the-art gaming zone is equipped with high-end gaming facilities such as a Virtual Reality (VR) cricket box, motion theatre, PC games, arcade games, jungle safari, air hockey, and various other VR games.

The gaming zone aims to offer travellers, both young and old, a refreshing and unique recreational experience during their journey.

The gaming zone, established by Fun Space LLP, is an initiative to provide affordable entertainment. The entry-level price for games has been kept at just Rs 9, inspired by the recent announcement of a Rs 9 meal thali during the Maha Kumbh by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking about this initiative, a representative of the gaming zone, shared,“We wanted to ensure that this facility is accessible to everyone, children, elderly people, and travellers from all walks of life. Keeping affordability in mind, we priced the games at Rs 9. Additionally, passengers with confirmed tickets get an extra 10 per cent discount.”

He revealed that the response from travellers has been overwhelmingly positive.

Arpit, a visitor at the gaming zone expressed his excitement, saying,“I visited this gaming zone and found it to be an excellent addition. The fact that games start at just Rs 9 makes it very economical. The range of games available is entertaining and enjoyable, especially for children.”

The gaming zone incorporates unique themes, sensor-based technology, and sound effects to create an engaging atmosphere.

“We have designed this zone to give people a one-of-a-kind experience. The sensor-based games surprise players with sudden effects, and the sound effects add to the thrill. It's an immersive entertainment hub that keeps people captivated,” a representative explained.