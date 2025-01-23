Neurological Biomarkers Market To Hit USD 26.6 Billion By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Neurological biomarkers is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.9% during the period 2025-2034. This growth can be attributed to rising awareness among patients and healthcare providers of neurological disorders.

Neurological biomarkers size was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% between 2025 and 2034. The rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, is a key factor driving market growth. This increase in neurological conditions is primarily attributed to the aging population, with Alzheimer's disease becoming increasingly common among older adults.

The surge in these disorders has fueled demand for personalized medicine, as tailored treatments can lead to better outcomes for patients. Advancements in genomics, proteomics, and imaging technologies are also playing a pivotal role in the early detection and diagnosis of neurological diseases. Biomarkers that identify specific proteins, genes, or metabolites in the brain or blood have significantly enhanced diagnostic accuracy, enabling healthcare professionals to provide timely and effective treatment.

Neurological biomarkers serve as critical indicators for assessing the presence and progression of various neurological diseases. These biomarkers can be molecules, genes, or other substances linked to conditions such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, and autism spectrum disorders.

The neurological biomarkers market is segmented by product type into proteomic, genomic, metabolomic, imaging, and other biomarkers. Among these, the proteomic biomarker segment led the market in 2024, accounting for USD 3.1 billion, driven by advancements in technologies like liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) and multiplex assays.

These innovations have improved the sensitivity and reliability of proteomic tests, allowing for earlier detection and better management of neurological conditions. Additionally, the growing focus on precision medicine is expected to boost demand for proteomic biomarkers in both clinical settings and drug development.

By disease type, Alzheimer's disease held the largest neurological biomarkers market share of 45.5% in 2024, reflecting the urgent need for early diagnostic solutions. Blood-based biomarkers have emerged as a less invasive and more cost-effective alternative to traditional cerebrospinal fluid tests, further driving market growth.

The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market by end use in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11 billion by 2034. These facilities are increasingly adopting non-invasive biomarker diagnostics, improving patient outcomes through personalized care. Government support, funding for research, and collaborations with private organizations are also accelerating the integration of biomarkers into routine clinical practice.

In North America, the U.S. held a significant share of the neurological biomarkers market in 2024, valued at USD 3.7 billion. The region benefits from technological advancements, increased focus on precision medicine, and a rising demand for personalized therapies tailored to individual genetic and disease profiles.

Major players in neurological biomarkers market include Abbott Laboratories, ACOBIOM, Alseres Pharmaceuticals, Banyan Biomarkers, Bio-Rad Laboratories, DiaGenic ASA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Quanterix, Rules-Based Medicine, and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others.

