Antibody Drug Conjugate Market To Register Incremental Growth At A CAGR Of ~14.37% By 2030 Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Antibody Drug Conjugate Market

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Antibody Drug Conjugate was valued at USD 10.13 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.37% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 25.79 billion by 2030. The demand for antibody-drug conjugates is primarily being boosted by the growing prevalence of cancer globally, increasing research & development activities, and clinical trials for the development of antibody-drug conjugates, during the forecast period from 2024-2030.

Key Takeaways from the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Report

.In January 2025:- Sutro Biopharma Inc.- A Phase 1 Open-Label, Safety, Pharmacokinetic and Preliminary Efficacy Study of STRO-002, an Anti-Folate Receptor Alpha (FolRα) Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients With Advanced Epithelial Ovarian Cancer (Including Fallopian Tube or Primary Peritoneal Cancers) and Endometrial Cancers.

.As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market during the forecast period.

.The leading Antibody Drug Conjugate Companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., ADC Therapeutics SA., GSK plc, Mersana Therapeutics., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, ImmunoGen Inc. and others.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Overview

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are emerging as a groundbreaking innovation in the field of oncology, transforming the way we perceive and treat cancer. By combining the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic drugs, ADCs offer a precision medicine approach that delivers therapeutic agents directly to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Dynamics

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report 2022, there were almost 20 million new cases of cancer and close to 10 million deaths from cancer in 2022. Demographics-based predictions indicated that the annual number of new cases of cancer will reach 35 million by 2050, that is, a 77% increase from the number in 2022. The increasing number of people affected with cancer is expected to drive the demand for antibody-drug conjugates in the forecasted period, thus resulting in the positive growth of the antibody-drug conjugate market.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Companies

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Segment Analysis

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market by Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Brain Tumor, and Others), Target Type (CD19, HER2, CD22, and Others), End-User (Hospitals and Specialty Cancer Centers, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World). In the cancer type segment of the antibody drug conjugate market, the breast cancer category is estimated to amass a significant revenue share in the antibody drug conjugate market in 2023. This can be attributed to the large patient population associated with breast cancer and the rising product development activities and availability of drugs related to breast cancer.

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Drivers

The Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is slated to witness prosperity owing to the growing prevalence of cancer globally, increasing research & development activities, and clinical trials for the development of antibody-drug conjugates, during the forecast period from 2024-2030.

Scope of the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Report

.Coverage- Global

.Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

.Antibody Drug Conjugate Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Analysis, Key Factor Analysis, Market Assessment

