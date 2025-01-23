Demand for personalized medicine, favorable government initiatives, growing awareness of early detection, increasing the number of minimally invasive procedures, and rising breast cancer rates will all lead to the market's growth.



The rising incidence of breast cancer globally is a pressing concern, as highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO), which identifies breast cancer as one of the most prevalent cancers among women worldwide. This increase in cases has intensified the demand for localization methods that aid in both diagnosis and treatment. For instance, according to a report from it is estimated that in 2023, approximately 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States, in addition to around 55,720 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS).

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of breast cancer, greater access to advanced diagnostic technologies, and strong presence of key market players, coupled with favorable government initiatives for early cancer detection and treatment.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare investments, rising awareness about early cancer detection, growing breast cancer incidence, and improving access to advanced medical technologies in emerging economies like China and India. For instance, in February 2024, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel solid tumor cancer therapies, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. announced the start of a 15-patient clinical trial (NCT05374915) called REM-001 for patients with cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC).

By type, the wire localization segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global breast lesion localization methods market in 2024 owing to the widespread adoption of wire localization due to its proven accuracy, cost-effectiveness, and familiarity among surgeons in identifying non-palpable breast lesions.

For instance, the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), the state's only comprehensive academic health system, and MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, an NCI-designated cancer center, are collaborating with MOLLI Surgical to implement the MOLLI 2 System in July 2024. Surgeons have praised the ease of use and accuracy of the wire-free, radiation-free technology for localizing lesions during breast cancer surgery, which also enhances the patient experience. Additionally, the magnetic tracer segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive and radiation-free alternatives, as well as advancements in magnetic localization technologies that improve precision and patient comfort.

By technique, the fine needle aspiration biopsy segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global breast lesion localization methods market in 2024 owing to the technique's high accuracy, low cost, and widespread use as a diagnostic tool for both palpable and non-palpable breast lesions.

For instance, in April 2023, the medical equipment maker MOLLI Surgical introduced the MOLLI 2 product to improve patient experience and streamline breast cancer surgery. Enabling surgeons to identify malignant tissue for a quicker, more accurate, and perhaps better cosmesis, MOLLI 2 greatly enhances the patient experience. Additionally, the vacuum-assisted breast biopsy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising preference for minimally invasive techniques that allow larger tissue samples to be collected, resulting in better diagnostic accuracy and fewer repeat procedures.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global breast lesion localization methods market in 2024 owing to the availability of advanced diagnostic tools, a higher volume of patients undergoing breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, and a more comprehensive range of healthcare services

For instance, in July 2024, Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. and TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. ("TuHURA"), a Phase 3 registration-stage immune-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, presented an overview of their recent corporate and clinical advancements, as well as impending near-term milestones. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for outpatient settings due to reduced costs, shorter recovery times, and the convenience they offer for minimally invasive breast procedures.

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Market Forecast by Type, Technique, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

