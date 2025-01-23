Radiosurgery And Radiotherapy Robotics Market Research 2024-2028: Global And Country-Level Insights For X-Ray & Gamma-Ray-Based Robots By End-User

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovations in Radiosurgery & Radiotherapy Robotic Systems and Developments in Reimbursement Procedures Driving market Growth Worldwide
Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiosurgery and Radiotherapy Robotics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market is forecasted to grow by USD 713.4 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increase in cancer cases and retreatments, rise in product innovations in radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotic systems, and developments in reimbursement procedures.
The study identifies the emergence of advanced radiotherapy treatments as one of the prime reasons driving the radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for extracranial radiosurgery treatments and improvement in customer support services by vendors of radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics will lead to sizable demand in the market.
This report on the radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market is segmented as below:
By Type
X-ray-based Gamma-ray-based
By End-user
Hospitals Clinics Independent Radiotherapy Centers
By Region
North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa South America
A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading radiosurgery and radiotherapy robotics market vendors.
Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Accuray Inc. Best Medical International Inc. Brainlab AG Elekta AB Hitachi Ltd. Intuitive Surgical Inc. Medtronic PLC Neusoft Corp. Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. PMB Alcen Reid Health Remebot Roper Technologies Inc. Siemens Healthineers AG Smith and Nephew plc Stryker Corp. ViewRay Inc. ZAP Surgical Systems Inc.
