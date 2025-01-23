MEXC To Introduce APT Launchpool With 31,500 APT Rewards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's leading trading platform, is excited to announce the launch of its second Launchpool initiative for the renowned blockchain project Aptos (APT). In addition to this initiative, MEXC is offering zero-fee spot and futures trading for APT. This event reflects MEXC's commitment to advancing the Aptos ecosystem. By offering users the opportunity to stake USDT, MX, and APT to earn from a reward pool of 31,500 APT tokens, this collaboration further strengthens the development of the Aptos ecosystem and promotes innovation in the blockchain industry.

MEXC Continues to Support the Aptos Ecosystem with the Launch of APT Launchpool

Aptos is an independent Layer 1 blockchain platform focused on safety and scalability driving growth within a decentralized network and developer ecosystem. Aptos is specifically designed to address critical challenges faced by blockchain technology, such as frequent transaction interruptions, high costs, low throughput limits, and security vulnerabilities, enabling developers to build DeFi solutions, NFTs, and other Web3 applications. Its ecosystem spans over 170 projects across various sectors, including DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and more.

Supported by prominent investors like a16z and Coinbase Ventures, Aptos stands out as a highly scalable and secure platform, providing a robust foundation for the growing Web3 ecosystem. The network has experienced impressive growth, with Total Value Locked (TVL) surpassing $1 billion as of 2024, reflecting a 19x year-over-year increase. Daily active addresses have surged 10x in 2024, growing from 70K in January to a peak of 1.2 million in late November, highlighting the ecosystem's significant expansion and adoption.

Celebrate the APT Launchpool with a Prize Pool of Over $300,000

As a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, MEXC continues to foster innovation and support emerging blockchain ecosystems. The Launchpool listing and APTOS event, running from January 23, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) to January 26, 2025, 10:00 (UTC), offer an exciting opportunity for participants to earn rewards. A total prize pool of 31,500 APT tokens will be distributed. This event underscores MEXC's ongoing commitment to advancing blockchain innovation and providing valuable opportunities to the crypto community.

These activities include:

Event 1: Staking Pools



Users can stake APT, MX, and USDT to share the 31,500 APT prize pool.

Event 2: Invite New Users & Share 1,000 APT (Open to All Users)



Earn 2 APT per referral for inviting new users who complete Event 1, up to 40 APT per referrer.

MEXC continues to expand its market share in the centralized exchange space, leveraging its first-mover advantage in listing promising and valuable projects. As one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges,, MEXC is offering zero fees on USDT-margined contracts, including APT, from December 31, 2024, to January 31, 2025. With its commitment to innovation, user-centric approach, and strategic focus on early-stage token listings, MEXC remains at the forefront of the crypto industry, providing strong access to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

