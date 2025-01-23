Azerbaijan To Increase Minimum Pension Starting February
Date
1/23/2025 5:08:38 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
From February, the lowest pension in the country will increase
to 320 manats (188.2 USD). Minimum pension recipients will receive
the higher amount starting next month.
Azernews reports that MP and economist Vugar
Bayramov shared this information on his social media account.
"Starting next month, both the minimum pension and labor
pensions will be indexed. According to the decree 'On Continuing
Measures to Improve the Social Welfare of the Population' signed by
President Ilham Aliyev, the minimum pension will rise from 280
manats (164.7 USD) to 320 manats (188.2 USD) starting February
2025. This 14.3% increase will benefit minimum pensioners next
month."
Bayramov explained that if a citizen currently receives a
minimum pension of 280 manats (164.7 USD), it will increase by
14.3% in February, raising it to 320 manats (188.2 USD).
"The indexing of labor pensions is in accordance with the Law on
'Labor Pensions'. All types of labor pensions are indexed based on
the percentage increase in the average monthly salary in the
country from the previous year. According to the State Statistics
Committee, the average monthly salary increased by 8% in the first
11 months of 2024, reaching 996.8 manats (586.3 USD), leading to an
expected 8% increase in pensions."
Bayramov emphasized that all types of labor pensions, including
old-age, disability, and bereavement pensions, will be indexed.
Furthermore, pensions granted last year, including those on
December 31, 2024, will also reflect the indexation based on the
previous year's growth.
To summarize, minimum pension recipients will see a 14.3%
increase, while labor pension recipients will receive an 8%
increase due to indexation. The minimum pension will be 320 manats
(188.2 USD) starting next month.
