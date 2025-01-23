The Nomination Committee's Proposal Regarding Election Of Board Of Directors In Lindab
Date
1/23/2025 5:01:39 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
GREVIE, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nomination Committee in Lindab International AB (publ) consists of, Kristian Åkesson (chair), appointed by Carnegie Fonder, Thomas Ehlin, appointed by Fjärde AP-fonden, Erik Durhan, appointed by Lannebo Kapitalförvaltning AB and Peter Nilsson, chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB (publ).
The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the Board members Per Bertland, Sonat Burman-Olsson, Viveka Ekberg, Anette Frumerie, Marcus Hedblom, Peter Nilsson and Staffan Pehrson.
The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Peter Nilsson as chairman of the Board.
The Nomination Committee's other proposals are presented in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.
Contacts
Kristian Åkesson
Chairman of the Nomination Committee
Phone: +46 (0)709-40 37 90
Peter Nilsson
Chairman of the Board of Lindab International AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0)431-850 00
Ola Ranstam
General Counsel, Lindab
Phone: +46 (0)701-49 78 10
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4095041
The following files are available for download:
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN23012025003732001241ID1109121182
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.