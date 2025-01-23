Memristor Market To Surpass USD 9.5 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Memristor size is expected to register 54.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 propelled by increasing demand for high-density, low-power memory solutions.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memristor was valued at USD 205 million in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 9.5 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights

The surge in market demand is driven by breakthroughs in neuromorphic computing and artificial intelligence (AI), which benefit from the unique capabilities of memristors. These devices mimic the functionality of synapses in the human brain, allowing for faster processing and enhanced energy efficiency. Such features are crucial in industries like healthcare, automotive, and robotics, where performance and low power consumption are vital.

Request for a sample of this research report @





The memristor market is categorized by memristor type, including molecular and ionic thin-film memristors, spintronics memristors, 3D memristors, and hybrid CMOS memristors. Among these, the molecular and ionic thin-film memristor segment is anticipated to reach USD 2 billion by 2032. These memristors use molecular or ionic materials, allowing for ultra-miniaturization, making them ideal for meeting the demands of Moore's Law. Their small size enables the creation of more densely packed circuits and memory cells, which is essential for the future of memory and computational systems. Additionally, they consume less power than traditional memristors, a key advantage in applications like edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile technologies.

On the technology front, the memristor market includes segments like CMOS integration, crossbar architecture, nanoionic memristors, and programmable metallization cells (PMCs). The fastest-growing segment is nanoionic memristors, expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 57% between 2024 and 2032. These devices leverage the movement of metal cations within a solid electrolyte, enabling quick switching between resistive states. This ionic migration results in rapid switching times and low power consumption, making them highly appealing for non-volatile memory (NVM) applications and neuromorphic computing systems.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

North America memristor market held a dominant share of 35% in 2023. The U.S., in particular, benefits from a robust network of top universities and research centers that lead advancements in materials science and electrical engineering. Substantial investment in research and development (R&D) is a key driver of innovation in memristor technology, fostering progress in applications ranging from AI and neuromorphic computing to next-generation memory solutions. Collaboration between academia and industry continues to play a crucial role in the commercialization of these advanced technologies.

Memristor Market Players

Companies including Adesto Technology, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technologies Inc., Samsung Group, Sony Corporation, Western Digital Corporation are some firms working in memristor industry.

The memristor market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue (USD million & units) from 2021 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Type



Molecular and ionic thin-film memristors

Spintronics memristors

3D memristors Hybrid CMOS memristors

Market, By Material



Titanium dioxide memristors

Polymer memristors

Spintronic memristors (magnetic)

Ferroelectric memristors

Graphene oxide memristors Metal Oxide Memristors (e.g., ZnO, HfO?)

Market, By Technology



CMOS integration

Crossbar architecture

Nanoionic memristors Programmable metallization cells (PMCs)

Market, By End Use



Consumer electronics



Smartphones



Tablets



Laptops

Wearable devices

IT and Telecommunication

Automotive



Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)



Autonomous vehicles

In-Vehicle infotainment

Healthcare



Medical imaging



Wearable health devices

Biomedical applications Others

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...