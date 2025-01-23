North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the established regulatory frameworks for medical and recreational cannabis, widespread consumer acceptance, and robust infrastructure supporting cannabis cultivation, processing, and distribution.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, increasing recognition of medical cannabis therapeutic potential, and growing investment in research and development initiatives. For instance, in February 2023, Canadian companies Aurora Cannabis Inc. and MedReleaf Australia collaborated to launch CraftPlant, a new medical cannabis brand.

By product, the Epidiole segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cannabis pharmaceuticals market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the unique therapeutic properties of Epidiole, increasing acceptance of CBD-based treatments for various medical conditions, and expanding research supporting its efficacy.

For instance, the Portuguese Health Authority INFRAMED granted SOMAI Pharmaceuticals, a European producer of therapeutic cannabis products, permission to manufacture, import, and export for its Lisbon, Portugal plant in September 2023.

By distribution channel, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global cannabis pharmaceuticals market in 2023 owing to the increased adoption of cannabis-based treatments for pain management, neurological disorders, and palliative care among patients seeking alternative therapies.

For instance, in January 2023, Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc announced that it had officially registered its cannabis active pharmaceutical ingredient at its Midlands facility in the UK with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MRHA), in compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines.

Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the convenience of purchasing cannabis pharmaceuticals online, expanding internet penetration, and evolving regulations allowing online sales of medical cannabis products.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, and Distribution Channel

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirement

