The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market accounted for USD 1.65 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 4.74 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of factors such as rising IBS prevalence, more awareness of the condition, the development of new treatments, an emphasis on personalized medicine, and emerging markets.
IBS is a widespread gastrointestinal ailment that impacts millions of individuals globally. Although the precise origin of IBS is unknown, several factors, including stress, gut bacteria, and genetics, are likely to be involved. The market for IBS treatments is mostly driven by the increasing prevalence of IBS.
Personalized medicine is becoming more and more popular in the management of IBS. This indicates that physicians are customizing treatment regimens to meet the requirements of each patient. Personalized medicine has the potential to outperform conventional generic therapies. For instance, in February 2024 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. reported good outcomes from a Phase II clinical trial assessing a possible new treatment for IBS-D.
North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of IBS, well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of advanced treatment options, and favorable reimbursement policies in the North American region.
Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about IBS, improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, and a growing focus on gastrointestinal health in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, in February 2024 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. announced encouraging outcomes from a Phase II clinical trial assessing a possible therapeutic medicine for IBS-D.
By type, the mixed-presentation IBS segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market in 2023 owing to the increased recognition of the complex nature of IBS symptoms and the need for versatile treatment options to address both diarrhea-predominant and constipation-predominant symptoms.
For instance, in February 2022, Takeda revealed favorable topline findings from the Phase 2 Trial of TAK-954 for the treatment of constipation and IBS. Additionally, the IBS with constipation segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for effective therapies targeting constipation symptoms and the development of novel drugs specifically tailored to address this subtype of IBS.
By product, the rifaximin segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market in 2023 owing to the growing adoption of rifaximin due to its effectiveness in treating IBS symptoms, particularly in patients with diarrhea-predominant IBS, and its favorable safety profile.
For instance, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. reported positive results from a Phase II clinical trial evaluating a potential novel medication for IBS-D in February 2024. Additionally, the eluxadoline segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing acceptance of eluxadoline as a targeted therapy for managing symptoms of diarrhea-predominant IBS and its efficacy in reducing abdominal pain and improving bowel habits.
By Distribution Channel, the hospitals and pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market in 2023 owing to the increased accessibility and availability of IBS treatments, coupled with the convenience of obtaining prescriptions and medications from these established healthcare settings.
For instance, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. reported positive results from a Phase II clinical trial evaluating a potential treatment medication for IBS-D in February 2024. Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing consumer preference for convenient and discreet purchasing options, coupled with the expansion of online pharmacy platforms offering a wide range of IBS treatments and home delivery services.
