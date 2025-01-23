Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Recycling Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Battery Recycling market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The battery recycling market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $19.56 billion in 2024 to $21.91 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in electronic waste and the need for proper disposal, increased adoption of rechargeable batteries in consumer electronics, growth of the electric vehicle market, stringent environmental regulations promoting recycling practices, awareness of the finite nature of metal resources.

The battery recycling market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $35.56 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on sustainable practices, government incentives and policies promoting battery recycling, rising demand for energy storage solutions, increasing consumer awareness and preferences for sustainable products, growing focus on circular economy and closed-loop supply chain.

Major trends in the forecast period include focus on developing innovative business models for battery recycling, technological advancements in battery recycling processes, collaboration between industries, integration of blockchain technology for transparent and traceable battery recycling, exploration of urban mining for extracting valuable materials from used batteries.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the battery recycling market in the forecast period. According to International Energy Agency, global electric vehicle sales are projected to reach 125 million by 2030. Therefore, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles propels the growth of the battery recycling market.

Government initiatives and funding are expected to propel the growth of the battery recycling market. Major companies in the battery recycling market are forming strategic collaborations to enhance their expertise and improve recycling efficiency. Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative technologies, such as advanced Li-ion battery recycling technologies, to enhance product offerings and achieve sustainability goals.

North America was the largest region in the battery recycling market in 2024. The regions covered in the battery recycling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the battery recycling market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Lead-Acid Battery; Nickel-Based Battery; Lithium-Based Battery; Other Battery Types

2) By Processing State: Extraction of Material; Reuse, Repackaging & Second Life; Disposal

3) By Application: Automotive; Consumer Electronics; Industrial; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Lead-Acid Battery: SLI (Starting, Lighting, Ignition) Batteries; Deep Cycle Batteries; Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries

2) By Nickel-Based Battery: Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) Batteries; Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries

3) By Lithium-Based Battery: Lithium-Ion Batteries; Lithium Polymer Batteries

4) By Other Battery Types: Zinc-Carbon Batteries; Alkaline Batteries; Silver-Zinc Batteries

Key Companies Profiled in the Battery Recycling Market: Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.; Battery Solutions LLC; Exide Industries Ltd.; Umicore NV/SA; Aqua Metals Inc.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes