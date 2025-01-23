Parineeti Chopra Reveals Her Go-To Comfort Food For Healing

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra recently revealed the comfort food she turns to when in need of a little healing.

On Thursday, the 'Kesari' actress took to her Instagram stories to share how homemade dal chawal and jeera aloo provide her with the ultimate sense of comfort. She posted a photo of a plate filled with dal chawal, jeera aloo, and a few onions. The text on the image read: "And sometimes, Dal chawal jeera aloo is the cure."

This is not the first time the actress has expressed her love for simple homemade food. She frequently shares photos of her home-cooked meals.

Last month, Chopra revealed that she and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, share a common love for a particular dish they both enjoy. The Ishaqzaade actress posted a picture of her“homemade cheese fondue,” paired with cut fruits, crisps, bread, and olives to complement the molten cheese. She captioned the post:“R and I love homemade cheese fondue.”

Last week, Parineeti and Raghav celebrated their second Lohri together. The actress shared a photo of the celebration on her Instagram, captioning it:“Saareyan nu Lohri di lakh-lakh vadhaiyaan! #lohri.”

On the professional front, Parineeti is currently shooting the second schedule of an untitled drama, with details about the cast and crew still under wraps.

In addition to her work on the Netflix drama, the actress is also preparing for her role in Anurag Singh's highly anticipated thriller 'Sanki.' The film will see her share the screen with Varun Dhawan for the first time. The plot centers around a retired police officer who, after a traumatic incident during a case investigation, is forced to confront his past when he recounts his story to a friend's son.

Moreover, Parineeti will star in "Shiddat 2," directed by Karan Sharma. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan in pivotal roles.