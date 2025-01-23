Myant Brings The Future Of Disease Prevention To Arab Health 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Arab 2025, Myant will showcase its mission to enable human-centric, precise, and preventive care through continuous connection , a vision brought to life by groundbreaking innovations in AI and Textile ComputingTM . Backed by cutting-edge and significant investment, Myant is redefining healthcare as proactive, continuous, and deeply personal.

As the largest healthcare event in the Middle East, Arab Health provides an unparalleled for Myant to connect with global healthcare leaders, unveil transformative solutions, and shape the future of medical innovation. Myant's participation underscores its commitment to empowering people to live healthier, longer lives through revolutionary technology and actionable health insights.

Showcasing the Future of Disease Prevention

Myant will present Myant Care, a comprehensive platform which combines health data to predict and prevent disease, keeping populations healthy by providing early warnings and interventions. Myant Care uses clinical-grade interfaces for real medical decisions, leveraging deep machine learning to transform continuous health data and scientific literature into actionable care plans.

Central to the platform is Skiin Generation 2, the world's first passive, human centric, comfortable, continuous medical-grade remote monitor. It integrates ECG, cuffless blood pressure, breathing pattern and volume, core body temperature, oxygen saturation (SpO2), actigraphy and posture, sleep metrics including sleep apnea diagnosis, offering unparalleled insights into managing hypertension, life-threatening arrhythmias, heart failure, sleep apnea, COPD and other conditions.

Skiin Generation 2 unlocks powerful new tools for physicians, including live telemetry during teleconsultations and symptom replay. With continuous multi-modal data, including from numerous third-party point-of-care products and services, physicians gain a holistic understanding of the user's health, supporting early detection, precision medicine, and personalized care – ultimately changing the relationship with patients from reactive and episodic to proactive and continuous.

Building Strategic Bridges

Myant is proud to take stage at Arab Health 2025 as part of the Ontario Pavilion. This participation is part of the Life Sciences Export Mission led by the Government of Ontario in collaboration with the Canadian Consulate General in Dubai. As a leader in Textile ComputingTM, Myant aims to leverage this opportunity to build strategic partnerships across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, expanding its presence in the Middle East and reinforcing Ontario's reputation as a hub for cutting-edge Life Sciences innovation.

At Arab Health, Myant will outline its strategic ambitions to establish a presence in the Middle East and announce plans to raise a $250 million Series C funding round, aimed at expanding its reach to serve 1 million patients.

About Myant Corp

Myant exists to enable and augment quality living for all. We leverage advancements in AI, medicine and advanced materials to bring health, safety, connection and peace of mind through every stage of life.

Myant is leading a new era of disease prevention in which AI guardians enhance human capabilities through textile interfaces that function like a connected second skin. This second skin-made possible by groundbreaking advanced materials-blends naturally into our everyday lives, setting a new standard for seamless interaction with the digital world.

From birth to later years, AI guardians enrich our daily experience, advance our well-being, ensure our safety, redefine how we connect to society, and enable universal access to the best possible care at every moment.

In 2024, Myant launched with significant growth into the EU and brought on world-renowned AI Scientist Dr. Xin Gao, Deputy Director of the Smart Health Initiative and Chair of Computer Science at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), as its Chief AI Officer.

Myant at Arab Health 2025

You can find Myant between Jan 27-30, 2025 at the Ontario Pavilion, Stand No: # H7.B50, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

For more information, visit

Media Contact

Charles Andreo

[email protected]

Press Kit

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED