Global Asphalt Market Report 2024-2029: Insights Into A $128 Million Metric Ton Industry With Forecasts Through 2034

This comprehensive study delves into the expansive 128 million metric ton global asphalt (bitumen) industry, providing a detailed analysis of product and market dynamics.
Key trends in product segmentation are thoroughly examined, highlighting the various types of asphalt that predominate the market. Additionally, the study explores market segmentation, identifying the primary sectors and regions driving growth and innovation within the industry.
Historical data (2014, 2019, and 2024) and forecasts for 2029 and 2034 are provided for asphalt demand in metric tons by region, product, net exports, and production for major countries. Twenty-year historical demand series are also presented by country in metric tons. Additionally, annual data from 2021 to 2028 is also provided.
Paving products covered include asphalt cement, asphalt emulsions, asphalt cutbacks and specialized paving products. Roofing products covered include asphaltic felts, bituminous membranes, asphalt shingles and liquid-applied roof coatings.
Asphalt can also be used in the manufacture of other products. This includes asphaltic building boards and papers, waterproofing materials, sealants, paints, lacquers, and various bindings and coatings.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Short-Term Analysis
Economic Forecast Short-Term Construction Outlook Short-Term Asphalt Industry Trends
3. Overview
Historical Market Trends & Growth Factors Primary Asphalt Demand by Region Primary Asphalt Demand by Market
4. Factors Impacting Asphalt Demand
Global Construction Outlook Building Construction by Region & Building Type Nonbuilding Construction by Region Regulations & Standards Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Control of Emissions Regulation of Chemicals Impact of Government Stimulus Programs Sustainability & Recycling Trends
5. Primary Asphalt
Product Description Relationship of Primary Asphalt to Asphalt Products Regional Trends Primary Asphalt Demand Primary Asphalt Production International Trade Primary Asphalt Markets
6. Paving Asphalt
Scope & Product Description Global Paved Roads Outlook Global Paving Asphalt Product Outlook Demand by Region Leading Asphalt Paving Producers Primary Asphalt Demand in Paving Markets Largest Country Markets Fastest Growing Country Markets New Technology Development Self-Healing Pavement Polymer-Modified Asphalt Biobased Asphalt Recycled Asphalt Pavement (RAP) Low-Emission Warm Mix Asphalt Permeable Pavement
7. Roofing Asphalt
Scope & Product Description Global Roofing Product Outlook Demand by Region & Roofing Type Leading Asphalt Roofing Producers Primary Asphalt Demand in Roofing Markets Largest Country Markets Fastest Growing Country Markets New Technology Development
8. North America
North America: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends North America: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand North America: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market United States Canada Mexico
9. Central & South America
Central & South America: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends Central & South America: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand Central & South America: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market Brazil Other Central & South America Argentina Venezuela All Other Central & South America
10. Western Europe
Western Europe: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends Western Europe: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand Western Europe: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market France Germany United Kingdom Italy Spain Other Western Europe Austria Belgium Sweden Netherlands All Other Western Europe
11. Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends Eastern Europe: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand Eastern Europe: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market Russia Poland Other Eastern Europe Czechia Ukraine All Other Eastern Europe
12. Asia/Pacific
Asia/Pacific: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends Asia/Pacific: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand Asia/Pacific: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market China India Japan South Korea Indonesia Australia Other Asia/Pacific Thailand Malaysia All Other Asia/Pacific
13. Africa/Mideast
Africa/Mideast: Asphalt Market Size & Historical Trends Africa/Mideast: Primary Asphalt Supply & Demand Africa/Mideast: Primary Asphalt Demand by Market Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran Egypt South Africa Israel All Other Africa/Mideast
14. Industry Structure
Key Findings & Industry Composition Market Share Mergers & Acquisitions List of Industry Participants
