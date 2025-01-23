Haircare Global Industry Guide 2019-2028: A $106.45 Billion Landscape Dominated By L'oreal, The Procter & Gamble Co, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co, And Kao Corporation
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Haircare Global industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-2023, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
The global Haircare market had total revenues of $75.46 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2018 and 2023. Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.2% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 15.47 billion units in 2023. The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 7.1% for the five-year period 2023-2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $106.45 billion by the end of 2028.
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the global haircare market by value in 2023? What will be the size of the global haircare market in 2028? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global haircare market? How has the market performed over the last five years? Who are the top competitors in the global haircare market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Market share
1.8. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Haircare
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Haircare in Asia-Pacific
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Haircare in Europe
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Market Data
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.4. Market outlook
6.5. Five forces analysis
7 Macroeconomic Indicators
7.1. Country data
8 Haircare in France
8.1. Market Overview
8.2. Market Data
8.3. Market Segmentation
8.4. Market outlook
8.5. Five forces analysis
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Haircare in Germany
10.1. Market Overview
10.2. Market Data
10.3. Market Segmentation
10.4. Market outlook
10.5. Five forces analysis
11 Macroeconomic Indicators
11.1. Country data
12 Haircare in Italy
12.1. Market Overview
12.2. Market Data
12.3. Market Segmentation
12.4. Market outlook
12.5. Five forces analysis
13 Macroeconomic Indicators
13.1. Country data
14 Haircare in Japan
14.1. Market Overview
14.2. Market Data
14.3. Market Segmentation
14.4. Market outlook
14.5. Five forces analysis
15 Macroeconomic Indicators
15.1. Country data
16 Haircare in Australia
16.1. Market Overview
16.2. Market Data
16.3. Market Segmentation
16.4. Market outlook
16.5. Five forces analysis
17 Macroeconomic Indicators
17.1. Country data
18 Haircare in Canada
18.1. Market Overview
18.2. Market Data
18.3. Market Segmentation
18.4. Market outlook
18.5. Five forces analysis
19 Macroeconomic Indicators
19.1. Country data
20 Haircare in China
20.1. Market Overview
20.2. Market Data
20.3. Market Segmentation
20.4. Market outlook
20.5. Five forces analysis
21 Macroeconomic Indicators
21.1. Country data
22 Haircare in The Netherlands
22.1. Market Overview
22.2. Market Data
22.3. Market Segmentation
22.4. Market outlook
22.5. Five forces analysis
23 Macroeconomic Indicators
23.1. Country data
24 Haircare in Spain
24.1. Market Overview
24.2. Market Data
24.3. Market Segmentation
24.4. Market outlook
24.5. Five forces analysis
25 Macroeconomic Indicators
25.1. Country data
26 Haircare in The United Kingdom
26.1. Market Overview
26.2. Market Data
26.3. Market Segmentation
26.4. Market outlook
26.5. Five forces analysis
27 Macroeconomic Indicators
27.1. Country data
28 Haircare in The United States
28.1. Market Overview
28.2. Market Data
28.3. Market Segmentation
28.4. Market outlook
28.5. Five forces analysis
29 Macroeconomic Indicators
29.1. Country data
30 Company Profiles
30.1. L'Oreal SA
30.2. The Procter & Gamble Co.
30.3. Unilever PLC
30.4. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
30.5. Kao Corporation
30.6. Beiersdorf AG
30.7. Wella AG
30.8. Marico Ltd.
30.9. Dabur India Limited
30.10. Mandom Corp.
30.11. Shiseido Company, Limited
30.12. Colgate-Palmolive Co.
30.13. Amka Products Pty. Ltd.
30.14. Amorepacific Corp.
30.15. Aekyung Industrial Co. Ltd.
30.16. Revlon Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
